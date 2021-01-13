Thursday, Dec. 24

6:59 a.m. A resident of East Pike Street reported a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis stolen. Police were advised by Little Flock Police the vehicle was reported involved in a car accident inside Little Flock city limits early Dec. 24. There was no person found in or near the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, Little Flock Police charged Scottie Ray Lyons, 36, Pea Ridge, in connection with leaving the scene of an accident. Pea Ridge Police obtained a warrant for Lyons' arrest in connection with filing false report with law enforcement agency, felony.

Monday, Dec. 28

Police were made aware of the arrest of Zachary Tylor Wesson, 26, Rogers, in connection with the felony warrant issued for felony aggravated assault and third degree endangering the welfare of a minor. The arrest was made on Dec. 22. The warrant was issued in connection with an Oct. 30 incident at a residence on John W. Montgomery Circle.

Friday, Jan. 1

9:30 a.m. Police arrested Jon Biffany, 43, Pea Ridge, in connection with violation of a protection order as he was at a residence where "he was not supposed to be," according to the police report and had been at the residence the previous day and in contact with persons listed as protected parties in an order of protection.

Saturday, Jan. 2

8:37 a.m. A resident of Eureka Springs reported an "ex-employee" was in possession of two identical Graco airless paint sprayers, one of which had been used at the new Pea Ridge High School and one in Rogers. As a result of the investigation, police found one of the sprayers pawned in Tulsa. Police obtained an affidavit for an arrest warrant for the suspect.

Sunday, Jan. 3

10:08 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Alder Street in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police obtained a warrant for arrest for the suspect in connection with residential burglary, third-degree battery and second-degree terroristic threatening.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

3:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Paula Cook, 58, Garfield, in connection with an arrest from Rogers. She was turned over to Rogers Police.

4:13 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Cristian Martinez, 21, Fayetteville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and expired tags.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

4:15 p.m. A resident of Chapman Lane reported harassment.

Thursday, Jan. 7

2:01 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of 1097 Greer Street for a motor-vehicle accident. According to the report, a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo driven by Cody Mills, struck a NEBCO fire truck parked on the side of the road. Mills, 20, Garfield, was cited in connection with no proof of insurance.

4:42 p.m. A resident of Mary Phelps Drive reported the unattended death of an 82-year-old male.

Friday, Jan. 8

9 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Leslie Peterson, 44, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. I or II meth or cocaine and tampering with evidence.