Saturday, Jan. 2
2:50 p.m. Structure fire, Hoffman Street,Pea Ridge
6:32 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Slack Street, Pea Ridge
Sunday, Jan. 3
12:25 a.m. Medical, traumatic injuries, McNair Place, Pea Ridge
11 a.m. Medical, chest pain, Harper Drive, Pea Ridge
3:29 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East McNelly Road / Mariano Road, Bentonville
Monday, Jan. 4
12:30 a.m. Medical, chest pain, Kay Lyn Drive, Pea Ridge
9:11 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, O.D. Bancroft Court, Pea Ridge
4:22 p.m. Medical, stroke, Gates Lane, Pea Ridge
8:10 p.m. Structure fire, Beaver Hollow Road, Garfield
Tuesday, Jan. 5
3:32 a.m. Medical, falls, Richards Street, Pea Ridge
1:07 p.m. Medical emergency, Mattox Drive, Garfield
2:31 p.m. Medical, abdominal pain, Slack Street, Pea Ridge
10:06 p.m. Lift assist, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County
Wednesday, Jan. 6
12:53 p.m. Medical, sick person, Wade Lane, Pea Ridge
5:16 p.m. Gas leak/odor outside, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge
Thursday, Jan. 7
12:47 p.m. Structure fire, Greer Street, Pea Ridge
2:01 p.m. Minor accident, Greer Street, Pea Ridge
4:44 p.m. Breathing problems, Mary Phelps Drive, Pea Ridge
9:59 p.m. Service call, Frost Street, Pea Ridge
Friday, Jan. 8
8:12 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County
12:35 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Patterson Road, Pea Ridge
7:02 p.m. Medical, falls, McCulloch Street, Pea Ridge
10:10 p.m. Fire alarm, Smith Street, Pea Ridge
10:41 p.m. Vehicle fire, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge