Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2

2:50 p.m. Structure fire, Hoffman Street,Pea Ridge

6:32 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

Sunday, Jan. 3

12:25 a.m. Medical, traumatic injuries, McNair Place, Pea Ridge

11 a.m. Medical, chest pain, Harper Drive, Pea Ridge

3:29 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, East McNelly Road / Mariano Road, Bentonville

Monday, Jan. 4

12:30 a.m. Medical, chest pain, Kay Lyn Drive, Pea Ridge

9:11 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, O.D. Bancroft Court, Pea Ridge

4:22 p.m. Medical, stroke, Gates Lane, Pea Ridge

8:10 p.m. Structure fire, Beaver Hollow Road, Garfield

Tuesday, Jan. 5

3:32 a.m. Medical, falls, Richards Street, Pea Ridge

1:07 p.m. Medical emergency, Mattox Drive, Garfield

2:31 p.m. Medical, abdominal pain, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

10:06 p.m. Lift assist, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County

Wednesday, Jan. 6

12:53 p.m. Medical, sick person, Wade Lane, Pea Ridge

5:16 p.m. Gas leak/odor outside, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge

Thursday, Jan. 7

12:47 p.m. Structure fire, Greer Street, Pea Ridge

2:01 p.m. Minor accident, Greer Street, Pea Ridge

4:44 p.m. Breathing problems, Mary Phelps Drive, Pea Ridge

9:59 p.m. Service call, Frost Street, Pea Ridge

Friday, Jan. 8

8:12 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, John W. Montgomery Circle, Benton County

12:35 p.m. Medical, breathing problems, Patterson Road, Pea Ridge

7:02 p.m. Medical, falls, McCulloch Street, Pea Ridge

10:10 p.m. Fire alarm, Smith Street, Pea Ridge

10:41 p.m. Vehicle fire, East Ark. Hwy. 72 / It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge

