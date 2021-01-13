Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jack Wassman presented the awards for the Firefighter of the Year and the Responder of the Year to Ben Osowiecki Monday. Osowiecki responded to the most number of calls for 2020. He was voted on as Firefighter of the Year by the firefighters on the department.
