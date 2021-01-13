July 1

Councilmen announce intentions

Farmers market is open

Low interest rates yields huge savings

City council wrangles noise ordinance

Freedom Fest postponed until Labor Day; Ventris fireworks show is a go

July 8

Seascape adorns walls

Face masks on table; Council to consider ordinance

Backing the Blue

Public servants

July 15

Full agenda outlined

Pursuit ends with crash

Subdivision reviewed

School working on protocol; Decisions are forthcoming

Miss Pea Ridge Pageants canceled

July 22

Masks required by governor; City withdraws ordinance

Firemen to reach new heights

Work continues

Drainage issues stall Sugar Creek Estates

Public servants

City planners study Prairie Lea subdivision

July 29

Annual fall events still on city's docket

Flags retired

Filing begins for cities

Appointment only: Back to School Bash

Firefighters, businessman outshine expectations

Public servants

Aug. 5

Masks stitched with love

City seats up for grabs

SAFER grant OK'd for Fire Department

School prepares for first day amid covid-19 restrictions

Sunday liquor sales to be on ballot

Aug. 12

Trash pickup costs rise

Ready to play!

Firefighters practice driving

Only one seat contested

Grave, stone defaced at cemetery

Public servants

Aug. 19

Time for school!

Fryer in Council race

City codes enforced

Fore!

Few students opt for virtual learning

Public servants

Aug. 26

Chaplain vital to Fire-EMS department

T.H. Rogers to lease land from city

Public servants

Council member sought after Ahart resignation

Gehler 'pinned'

Sept. 2

Going for a ride!

Five seek Council seat; Planning and Library seek members, too

Crabtree honored for 25 years of service

Passing it on

Senior Night Moved Up

Public servants

City governs businesses

Police arrest man, net drugs, cash

Sept. 9

Tooting their horns!

Many apply for city positions

Fall Cleanup: Sept. 21; Abuse of privilege may close down recycle option

Pedestrian struck, killed

Stretch safely!

Neighbors worried about traffic

Public servants

Sept. 16

Transition seamless; School went online for one day

Touchdown!

NEBCO firefighters staff station

Public servants

Community Clinic opens in school

Sept. 23

Camaraderie, hard work builds trail

Flags respectfully retired

Offering service to all

Two appointed to city seats

Public servants

Sept. 30

John Easley's legacy interwoven with town's history

Kudos to clean-up crew

Plats come before city

Water woes resolved; Service restored

Public servants

King crowned Miss Pea Ridge 2020

Oct. 7

Lions club serves community

Single service trash pickup considered

Firefighting graduates honored

A kiss for the queen

Larsen joins City Council

Public Servants

Oct. 14

East-west corridor prepared

Fryer, White both seek Ward 1, Position 1 Council Seat

Final plats on council's agenda

Public servants

One injured

Oct. 21

Council candidates share their views

Sunday sales on ballot

2020 Veterans Day Parade canceled

Trees offered by Walton Foundation

Public servants

Oct. 28

Beautifying the city

Council candidates share ideas

Halloween Happenings

Learn something new regularly

Public servants

Nov. 4

Building boom continues in town

Trick or treat

Vote!

Public servants

Be loyal, shop local Saturday

Nov. 11

Roe commended on 100th birthday!

White wins Council seat

Community solicits help for fire victims

Veterans Day recognition w/ photos

Nov. 18

Planners stay busy with rezones, variances

Getting ready for Christmas

Gym should open before Christmas

Giving Gallery prepares for Christmas

Public servants

Nov. 25

City Council OKs appeal for C-1 rezone from Judd

Girl Scouts give to Fire Dept.

City mandates trash service

Rezone on tap

Pea Ridge in 1920

Dec. 2

Christmas tree farm continues to delight

Christmas Parade continues tradition

Feliz Navi Dog Day

Police car damaged

Public servants

Dec. 9

Pea Ridge Commons plans OKd

Reigning beauties

Belmont approved

Lammey writes no more

It was a Corona Christmas

Garfield man accused of raping two girls

Dec. 16

A giant snow man

City Hall closes doors to public due to covid

Council's agenda published

Rockin' the Christmas lights

Santa's helpers bless students; Shot with a Cop goes to schools

Republic offers only bid for single service in city

Dec. 23

Drive-by Santa

City's $10 million budget reflects minor decreases; City of Pea Ridge Total 2021 budget

School refinances bonds

Council considers repeal of 1940 ban

Winter concert ready

Dec. 30

Walmart grant funds police vests

Angel Tree blesses children

Drone delivery launch hub sought at Walmart

Blackhawk gym and arena completed this year