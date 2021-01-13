Agenda for the Tuesday, Jan. 19, City Council meeting:
• Update from Ken Hayes, superintendent of the Water/Wastewater Department;
• Res. No. 458, grant for Pea Ridge Fire Dept. to purchase 24 breathing apparatus;
• Approve transfer of $150,000 from impact fees to Street Fund account;
• Approve material price for Patton Street extension project;
• Ord. 701, amend Pea Ridge code 15.04 Streets 1 summary of street requirements; and
• Reappoint Planning Commission members Chris Johnson and Patrick Wheeless for terms 2021-2025.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.