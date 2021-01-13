Agenda for the Tuesday, Jan. 19, City Council meeting:

• Update from Ken Hayes, superintendent of the Water/Wastewater Department;

• Res. No. 458, grant for Pea Ridge Fire Dept. to purchase 24 breathing apparatus;

• Approve transfer of $150,000 from impact fees to Street Fund account;

• Approve material price for Patton Street extension project;

• Ord. 701, amend Pea Ridge code 15.04 Streets 1 summary of street requirements; and

• Reappoint Planning Commission members Chris Johnson and Patrick Wheeless for terms 2021-2025.