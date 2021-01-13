Larry Walker, long-time basketball coach to the Blackhawks and Lady Blackhawks, was honored to present the game ball Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for the first game in the new gym. He visited with former Blackhawk basketball player Austin Horton at the scorekeepers table before the presentation.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Larry Walker visited with Austin Horton at the scoring table Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, before he presented the game ball for the first game in the new Blackhawk gym. Walker coached both girls and boys basketball Blackhawks for 17 seasons, the boys for 21 seasons. He led the Blackhawks onto the floor more than 1,000 times from 1984 to 2005. See more on page 1B.