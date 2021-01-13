With one "nay" vote, the Pea Ridge City Council approved a resolution authorizing a single service trash service by Republic Services at the City Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

Council member Cody Keene attended via Zoom, as did Nathan See, Street Department superintendent.

Keene expressed concern that there was only one bid received and voted against approval of the resolution.

There are three companies currently authorized to pick up trash in the city limits -- Cards, Republic and Waste Management. The city advertised for bids and Republic was the only company to submit a bid. See told city officials that no other companies were interested in the single serve business.

Several city officials had questions, including how Republic intended to provide service for low-volume customers and how would they serve people who are unable to take their trash bin to the curb.

Jennifer Fagan, municipal manager for Republic, said there is a reduced price for low-volume customers and there is a valet service for people who can't get their trash to the curb. Customers will be responsible to contacting Republic to set up arrangements for those services, Fagan said. Recycling is offered and involves a separate dumpsters.

Fagan said the company is working on an app to offer customers and has access online.

"We have the people to offer a mobile app on a smart phone or lap top to schedule services, extra pickup for commercial," Fagan said.

City attorney Shane Perry said all rate adjustments must go through City Council.

"If we get the contract done in the next couple of weeks, we will probably begin April 1," Fagan said.

Council member Ray Easley asked if the recycling trailers would remain at the Fire Department station.

"Hopefully not," Crabtree said. "We may leave the cardboard, but the others end up being trash receptacles. I think we can keep the cardboard."

"I'm not particularly fond of getting only one bid," Keene said, adding that he felt the city should reject the bid and re-advertise.

Crabtree said the bid was out for several weeks,

Easley made the motion to approve the resolution; council member Steve Guthrie seconded the motion.

"We need to get it down where we dn't have all these trucks tearing up our streets," Guthrie said.

"Republic has been around a long time and they have the bulk of our service; it's not like it's something new," Easley said.

The mayor said the city attorney is reviewing the contract and once it is final, city officials will begin notifying residents of how to make the transition to Republic Services.