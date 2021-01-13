Monday, Jan. 3

1:26 p.m. George Casey, 41, by BCSO, six failure to appear warrants; obstructing governmental operations

Wednesday, Jan. 6

4:37 a.m. Brandi Snook, 28, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, Jan. 8

11:22 p.m. Leslie Peterson, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; tampering with physical evidence.

Saturday, Jan. 9

12:36 a.m. Kolton McDevitt, 20, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act; reckless driving; leaving the scene of accident; purchase possession intoxicating liquor by minor