Pea Ridge Schools Menus January 6, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, blueberries, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas w/cheese, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, salsa, Craisins, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk

Thursday, Jan. 14

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, corn on cob, applesauce cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or sub sandwich

Friday, Jan. 15

Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, broccoli salad, baby carrots w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

