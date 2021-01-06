Monday, Jan. 11
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, blueberries, milk
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas w/cheese, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, salsa, Craisins, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup, milk
Thursday, Jan. 14
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, corn on cob, applesauce cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or sub sandwich
Friday, Jan. 15
Breakfast: Apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, broccoli salad, baby carrots w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75