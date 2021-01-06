Tuesday, Dec. 15

2:15 p.m. A resident of Charles Street reported fraud involving someone "hacking her email and Walmart account" and making numerous attempts to use her account.

Monday, Dec. 21

11:58 a.m. A resident of Lynn Drive reported numerous items missing from her unlocked vehicle. As a result of an investigation, police obtained a search warrant. No illegal contraband was found.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

10:40 p.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Matthew Phillips, 31, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended license; and warrants from Little Flock and Centerton.

Saturday, Dec. 26

10:26 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Carr Street in reference to violation of a protection order. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Jon Biffany. On Jan. 2, police arrested Biffany in connection with violation of an order of protection; and warrants for violation of an order and no contact.

Monday, Dec. 28

12:06 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Weston Street for a physical disturbance involving a woman and a 10-year-old. Police "made a 'hotline' to the Department of Human Services" regarding the conditions found in the residence.

1:39 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nicole Lindsay Groh, 36, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and warrants out of Gravette and Bentonville; and Rory Jessage Shay, 33, Anderson, Mo., in connection with driving on a suspended or revoked license and no liability insurance and warrants out of Rogers, Lowell and Springdale.

5:04 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Isaiah Eugene Brooks, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

11:32 a.m. A resident of South Harvey Wakefield reported fraud involving someone claiming unemployment benefits in her name.

2:42 p.m. Police assisted Arkansas Probation and Parole in making a home visit on Talor Cole Holt, 24, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant out of Benton County for absconding, a warrant out of Bentonville, a warrant out of Pea Ridge and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Greer Street and Lee Town Drive for a suspicious person. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christopher Cody Prim, 29, Springdale, in connection with a warrant out of Elm Springs.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

7:48 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Blair Circle in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, medics were dispatched, but the parties declined to speak to police or receive medical attention.

Thursday, Dec. 31

3:12 p.m. Police were asked to have an abandoned vehicle towed from the location on North Harvey Wakefield where it had been sitting for three days.

Saturday, Jan. 2

4:36 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pickens Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a red 2018 Jeep Renegade was listed as stolen.

6:02 p.m A residence of Winters Street reported criminal mischief involving a window broken on the house. It was reported it appeared to have been shot and a small caliber bullet was found inside the home among broken glass.

Sunday, Jan. 3

12:15 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McNair Place in reference to a disturbance. The ambulance was requested to the scene as a man complained of an injury. He was transported to a local hospital.