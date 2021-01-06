The Pea Ridge Junior and Senior High Choirs performed their winter concert Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Choir director is Sara Beth Eubanks.

The men's choir includes Trey Bounds, Seth Hines, Greer Marler, Michael Menjivar, Dimitre Randolph, Liem Taylor and Julie Tucker-Pegg.

The ladies' choir includes Brooke Arnold, Natalie Burnett, Maren Christensen, Callie Cooper, Taylor Delos-Santos, Jasmine Greek, Grace Hendrix, Annabeth Larsen, Olivia Moeckel, Maebre Peal, Katherine Reeves, Madison Sims, Selena Sosa, Paige Marie, Cadence Townsen, Kelsey Whitehill and Avery Wilson.

The men's choir performed "Santa Bring Me Snow" with soloists Michael Menjivar, Liem Taylor, Julie Tucker-Pegg and Trey Bounds. They also performed "Christmas is Coming."

The ladies' choir performed "The First Noel/Pachelbel's Canon" with Maren Christensen and Paige Marie on flutes and "Festive Hodie!"

The Junior High choir performed "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" with soloists Madison Sims and Taylor DelosSantos and "A Holiday Hand Jive."