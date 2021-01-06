The seventh- and eighth-grade band Winter Concerts were held Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Pieces performed included "The Batman Theme," Danny Elfman/arr. Story; "Ghostbuters," Ray Parker/arr. Adams; "Danger Zone," Moroder/Whitlock/arr. Story; "Santa at the Symphony," arr. Mark Williams; and "A Crazy Mixed-up Christmas Concert," David Shaffer.

Band directors are Matt McCool and Matt Pohl.

The seventh-grade band played "Bingo Variations," "I've Just come from Sydney," "The Good Life," "Rudimental Etude No. 2" (percussion section), "La Bamba," Theme from "Orpheus in the Underworld," "March Across the Seas," "Banana Boat Song," First Rockin' Christmas" and "The Nutcracker."

Members of the seventh-grade band include Abby Lee, flute; Kaine Cray, Graysi Robertson, Levi Watkins, Emily Burhus, Emma Franklin and Braden Baggett, clarinet; Halen Wallace, alto saxophone; Hailey Good, Sadie Christensen, Kayden Perkins, Talbert Reynolds, Blake Wilson, Abbi Ashford, Rees Kelley, Andy Roberts and Hannah Richter, trumpet; Samuel Huston, Eion Fryar, Carrieanne Nixon and Boston Powell, trombone; Lillian Dunn and Scarlett Ward, euphonium; and Alissa Braley, Avery Wilson, Heith Weible, Tucker Simrell, Hailey Westlin, Luke Rowlee, Kade Frieden and Jace Benge, percussion.

Members of the eighth-grade band include Ava Clark, Ava Bonilla and Koda Armstrong, flute; Wyatt Dodson, Ava Biffany, Ricky Rowlee, Brylee Hardy and Harley Torrey, clarinet; Jackson Turker, alto saxophone; Logan Tucker, trumpet; Joshua McCaslin, Isaac Ohl, Noah Rains and Tristan Deal, horn; Jace Dye, Tait Allen, Preston Wheeless, Daniel Darnell, Noah Collins and Aaron Burhus, trombone; Isaiah Bott, euphonium; Morgan Wright, tuba; and Jonah Murphy, Cole Cray, Cade Keith, Bryar Lipscomb, Olivia Moeckel, Lillian Hanlon, Landon Nida and Kenny Hambrick, percussion.

Band members expressed special thanks to the Pea Ridge Band Boosters and the board members Melanie Christensen, Sherese Grigg, Ginger Larsen, Wendie Kelley, Audrey Darnell, Tonya McCaslin and Brenda Flanagan.