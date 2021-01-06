The Pea Ridge Lions Club exceeded previous years sales with their Poinsettia fundraiser during December.

Many of the Pea Ridge and surrounding businesses were very supportive of the Lions Club effort. LeighAnn Pinto, owner of Head Hunters Salon, and Cheltzie Muff, stylist, helped the Lions' effort by purchasing several poinsettias which were supplied by Matkins in Bentonville. This was the only fundraiser due to the restrictions of the pandemic and the profits from the sales go to continuing the many Lions Club service projects.

Looking forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Pea Ridge Lions Club, members hoped to make it a banner year by participating in several service projects throughout 2020.

Beginning in February the club sent more than 1,000 glasses that had been donated by the community to the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn., where the glasses were refurbished and distributed to those in need and unable to purchase new glasses. Many pairs of glasses were also donated for missionary trips.

Other projects included:

• Making "thank you" notes and a care basket for 45 staff members at Autumn Place;

• Issuing a $200 check issued for the purchase of watermelons for the Pea Ridge Band and football teams during the August practice sessions;

• Giving a $400 donation for classroom flags and brackets for the new Pea Ridge High School;

• Free vision screening for 99students at the Primary and Intermediate schools;

• Adopted a mile of Slack Street for a quarterly highway trash pickup;

• Handing out 200 candy treat bags to families on Halloween;

• Supported five Angel Tree recipients in Garfield and Pea Ridge; and

• Made monetary donations to support the Pea Ridge Schools Bright Futures program, the Mid-South Lions Sight and Hearing programs, Leader Dogs for the Blind, and paying for four recipients to get eye exams and new glasses.

The Lions look forward to a "roaring"2021 and the Club members pledge to continue to serve the community.

Pea Ridge Lions Club motto is "We Serve."