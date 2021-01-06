Special to The TIMES
Some children need help walking, talking, seeing, hearing or learning. Special education services are available to all eligible children, including children who are highly mobile, homeless or wards of the State. If you feel your child needs help, contact Pea Ridge School District: 479-451-8181 or pearidgek12.com/special-education-department/.
