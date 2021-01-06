Merrill White repeats the oath of office as Mayor Jackie Crabtree swears him in Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. White won the election for the City Council seat vacated by Ray Easley.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Merrill White was sworn in as the City Council member for Position 1, Ward 1, by Mayor Jackie Crabtree Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. White was elected to the position vacated by Ray Easley.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Steve Guthrie repeats the oath of office as Mayor Jackie Crabtree swears him in Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Guthrie was reelected to the City Council, Posiiton 1, Ward 2, without opposition. He was appointed in 2010 to finish John Cody's term. He had no opposition in the last two elections.