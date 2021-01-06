Sign in
Busy mom's stew by Annette Beard | January 6, 2021 at 9:09 a.m.

Busy Mom's Stew

From the kitchen of Annette Beard

This is an easy recipe, put all ingredients in crock pot in the morning and come home to a fresh, hot soup.

(When my children were young, I browned 10 pounds of ground beef, drained it and then stored it in 2-pound portions in the freezer to use in various recipes throughout the week.)

2 lb. ground beef

1 onion, chopped

2 cans ranch style beans

2 cans minestrone soup

1 large can chopped tomato

2 cans diced Rotel

Brown meat and onions. Drain.

Add all ingredients (do not drain).

Cook in crock pot about two hours. (May alternate Rotel and/or tomatoes, depending on personal preference.)

Serve with cornbread or garlic bread.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

