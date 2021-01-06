Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | January 6, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Medical, White Feather Drive

Monday, Dec. 28

Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 13871 North Rd.

Medical, Coose Hollow

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Medical, Radar Road

Medical, Scenic Drive

Gas odor investigation, 12853 Kelly Circle

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Road hazard, Russell Road

Medical, Deason Road

Saturday, Jan. 2

Structure fire, assist PRFD, 982 Hoffman St.

Electrical hazard, 14138 Degraff Rd.

