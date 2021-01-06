Sunday, Dec. 27
Medical, White Feather Drive
Monday, Dec. 28
Structure fire, assist NEBCO, 13871 North Rd.
Medical, Coose Hollow
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Medical, Radar Road
Medical, Scenic Drive
Gas odor investigation, 12853 Kelly Circle
Friday, Jan. 1, 2021
Road hazard, Russell Road
Medical, Deason Road
Saturday, Jan. 2
Structure fire, assist PRFD, 982 Hoffman St.
Electrical hazard, 14138 Degraff Rd.
