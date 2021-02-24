UNDER THE RADAR: Fountain Lake's Caleb Lacy

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fountain Lake’s Caleb Lacy.

Class: 2022

Position: Running back

Size: 5-10, 180 pounds

40: 4.48 seconds

Stats: As a junior, he finished with 95 carries for 668 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games. Lacy missed most of sophomore season.

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas-Monticello

Coach Kenny Shelton:

“He had a standout freshman season. If I recall, I think he rushed for right around 1,400 yards as a freshman.”

Outstanding in weight room with a 295-pound power clean and 405-pound squat:

“He’s a great worker in the weight room and on the field. Hard-nosed kid. Definitely a young man I think could be playing on the next level. He’s our best football player.”

Yards after contact:

“He’s a kid that will get you those extra yards. His feet keep on churning. He definitely get yards after contact. He likes contact. He’ll try to run over you. He’ll try to juke when he can. He’s not one of those kids that’s going to run out of bounds. He’s going to lower his head and get those extra yards. He’s getting better setting up his blocks and trying to be a little bit more patient and let the big guys up front kind of do their job.”