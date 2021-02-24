Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Snow blanketed Pea Ridge country

by Annette Beard | February 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Photograph by Tammy Goldberg

Ice and snow covered northeast Benton County -- Pea Ridge, Garfield and Gateway -- last week, closing schools, canceling basketball games, delaying mail, hindering traffic.

Highway and street crews worked long hours clearing and treating pavement.

Extremely cold temperatures prevented many outdoor activities early in the week.

The first snow fall dropped about 5.5 inches of snow on the area with a second snow fall depositing nearly 5 inches of snow.

Area residents shared their photographs with The TIMES.

Photograph by Amber Spillman
Photograph by Amber Spillman
Photograph by Wendy Jones
Photograph by Wendy Jones
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT