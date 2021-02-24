Snow blanketed Pea Ridge country

Ice and snow covered northeast Benton County -- Pea Ridge, Garfield and Gateway -- last week, closing schools, canceling basketball games, delaying mail, hindering traffic.

Highway and street crews worked long hours clearing and treating pavement.

Extremely cold temperatures prevented many outdoor activities early in the week.

The first snow fall dropped about 5.5 inches of snow on the area with a second snow fall depositing nearly 5 inches of snow.

Area residents shared their photographs with The TIMES.

Photograph by Amber Spillman