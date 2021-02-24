Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Jan. 24

4:36 p.m. Police received a report of a theft at a storage unit on Carr Street. The complainant said a self-propelled John Deere JS20 push mower was missing. Other items listed missing were a General Lee Dodge Charger RC car with remote, an xbox elite with hard drive, a PS3 and a Traxxis mini chassis.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

6:18 p.m. Police received a report of a male, in the Walmart parking lot, standing close to Slack Street, "screaming and yelling." According to the report, police observed that the male "had blood running down his face and blood spots all over the front of his orange hoodie." Police called the ambulance to check out the young adult male. As a result of the investigation, police arrested William Colt Morris, 49, Royalton, Ill., in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

Thursday, Feb. 11

9:01 a.m. Police received a report of a male making a comment to a female employee that made her uncomfortable and he got into a car next to hers. The employee told police the man followed her when she was on her way to work and parked next to her. As a result of the investigation, police issued no trespass warnings to Jerome Steven Carter, 59, Rogers, and Benjamin Bruce Smith, 46, Harrison, to stay out of Walmart. Carter was also charged in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was transported to the Benton County Jail and held for eight hours.

Friday, Feb. 12

10:19 p.m. Police were dispatched to Battlefield Laundry on Slack Street in reference to a disturbance. According to the report, a female was attempting to get away from an abusive ex-boyfriend who was at the business. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christopher M. Lewman, 49, Eureka Springs, in connection with violation of a no contact order and refusal to submit to arrest.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

12:24 a.m. Police were dispatched to Mary Phelps Drive and South Harvey Wakefield in reference to a pickup truck "driving around the neighborhood doing donuts at the end of cul-de-sacs." As a result of the investigation, police arrested Dustin Eugene Hicks, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

2:41 p.m. A resident of Hayden Road reported fraud involving $14,000 through a scam involving email and a phone call.