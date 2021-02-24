Offering rides to help

Putting life lessons in practice, Jonathan Wellesley offered rides to people during the recent winter weather event. He offered his services through social media.

Ice and snow covered streets and driveways in northwest Arkansas last week, preventing many people from driving. Wellesley works construction and wasn't working during the snow.

"I'm a construction worker and didn't have much to do, so I figured I'd go out and help people," he said.

Wellesley, 31, is a graduate of McDonald County, Mo., High School, and now lives in Bentonville. He drives a four-wheel drive Ford F150.

"I've been driving on this ever since I was a kid, basically," he said.

"My parents taught me to respect people and always help -- always help out. I've always been taught that as a kid and I don't ever ask for anything in return," he said, admitting that some people have paid him even though he tells them they don't have to.

"I go and get what they need and they'll reimburse me," he said. "There's been a few I've picked up and taken to the store.

He's given rides to people in Pea Ridge, Bentonville, Rogers, Bella Vista -- all over Bella Vista.

"It's mainly the older people," he said, adding that the errands vary from getting stuff from the store, to picking up pet's medicine, picking people up and taking them to the store and picking them up from work.

"Mainly, it's having respect for your elders," Wellesley said, advising his peers "Don't sit around and play video games all day long.

"Sit on their phones -- that's what this generation does anymore -- play video games, electronics.

"Why do that when there's people in need?"

"It was kinda nice getting to know a few different people," Wellesley said.