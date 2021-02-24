Carol Ann Hunter

Carol Ann Hunter, 73, of Garfield, Ark., died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, from an acute myocardial arrhythmia. She was born on Sunday, June 15, 1947, in Joplin, Mo., to Richard Wesley and Doreen Rose Kathleen (Osborne) Hoback of Bentonville, Ark.

She was born premature at 25 weeks weighing 2 1/2 pounds and had a 50% chance at surviving. She remained in the hospital for approximately two months, where she defied all expectations and was eventually released weighing 4 1/2 pounds, Her premature birth did leave Carol with health conditions that followed her the remainder of her life. She was a survivor with over 21 years, after refusing to succumb to stage 4 breast cancer by undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

She was a 1966 graduate of Bentonville High School and after graduation, traveled to and lived with her maternal grandparents in London, England. This fulfilled a desire to visit her mother's native country and learn another culture. On her return to the United States, she married and lived with her former late husband, James Crowder, in the following U.S. Navy locations -- Puget Sound, Wash.; San Diego, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Toledo, Ohio.

On her return to Bentonville, Ark., she worked a total of 44 years for Walmart, in the pharmaceutical warehouse for controlled substances, and retired in 2019. She held certifications from the Drug Enforcement and the Food and Drug Administrations for the handling and accountability of all schedule 1 through 4 drugs.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are a son, James Robert Crowder ll of Springdale, Ark.; a daughter Melissa (Alex) lvie of Huntsville, Ark.; a granddaughter, Mary Beth lvie of Huntsville, Ark.; three brothers, Richard (Mei) Hoback of Pea Ridge, Ray (Trish) Hoback of Bella Vista, Ark., and Dale (Shirley) Hoback of Bentonville, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. Fourth, Rogers, Ark.

A private family burial will be held, when weather permits, in accordance with pandemic protocols, at Barron Cemetery in Vaughn, Ark.

