Boys help neighbors; earn cash

Avid cyclists, sixth-graders Gavin Carter, 12, and Landon King, 12, used the recent snow fall in town for an entrepreneurship opportunity.

Carter, the son of Brandi Knowlton, and King, the son of Keith and Kristal King, began shoveling the snow off driveways and sidewalks.

The boys live in Summit Meadows subdivision in Pea Ridge and several of their neighbors took advantage of their offer to clear their driveways. The first two days they worked, they earned about $100 each.

"I was just trying to help people and earn money to buy bike parts," King said.

"Three-car driveways are $20 and up," Carter said.

"A two-car drive is about $15," King said. The boys said the driveways take about half an hour to clear depending on the size.

Both boys ride Marlin bicycles and they said parts are expensive.

"That's one thing about the boys, they're not lazy," Mrs. King said. "You won't catch them on a video game or phone."

Out of school for a week, the boys said they did begin to get a little bored after they finished their school work on computers but watched mountain biking YouTube videos when not working.

They like to bike at The Rail in Rogers.

Both boys wear helmets and have suffered injuries from bike riding, but continue to improve their skills and knowledge. They are part of the Blackhawk NICA group.

Carter wore waders to stay warm. King wore coveralls. They said the snow shoveling wasn't too hard, but they said their backs were a bit sore after working.