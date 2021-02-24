After the Storm

What would you do if the weight of the recent snow caused a tree to fall on your roof? What if heavy winds during a thunderstorm sent a tree branch flying through the picture window in your living room? All of these scenarios may require action on your part to mitigate further damage, but you're concerned that if you move anything, your insurance adjuster won't get to see an adequate picture of what happened.

Most insurance companies know that leaving things as they are until someone can get to you could cause more damage, particularly if it's raining or snowing. If you're a Shelter customer, we want you to make necessary and reasonably temporary repairs to protect your property, and keep records of the cost of those repairs. For instance, getting a tarp put on your roof or getting the tree out of your window might require professional assistance, and you have to get those things taken care of as soon as reasonably possible. Some things to keep in mind:

Before you have temporary repairs made, take pictures of the damage just as you found it. For example, before you move a tree, take pictures.

Make sure your address is visible.

Keep your receipts for repairs and additional living expenses if you have to stay in a hotel because your home has become unlivable. We'll use them to help calculate reimbursement.

After you've taken pictures and any additional steps needed to protect your property from further immediate damage, report your claim. You can file your claim by calling 1-800-SHELTER (1-800-743-5837) or contacting your local agent:

Scott Comiskey, Bella Vista, 479-855-7774; Matthew Hillis, Bentonville, 479-273-7793; Jamie Carter, Bentonville, 479-845-3657; Chris Taylor, Gravette 479-787-5421; Sean Garrison, Rogers, 479-621-0555; Derek Wardlow, Rogers, 479-631-0899