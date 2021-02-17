Lori Hartley, nurse, assisted by Susan Coble, secretary at Pea Ridge Intermediate School, gave the second covid-19 vaccination to Nathalie Brunell, district treasurer, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Nurse Lori Hartley, left, assisted by Susan Coble, secretary at Pea Ridge Intermediate School, gave a second covid-19 vaccination to Nathalie Brunell, district treasurer, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. School District employees received their first set of vaccinations earlier and were being vaccinated last week with the second round.
