TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Nurse Lori Hartley, left, assisted by Susan Coble, secretary at Pea Ridge Intermediate School, gave a second covid-19 vaccination to Nathalie Brunell, district treasurer, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. School District employees received their first set of vaccinations earlier and were being vaccinated last week with the second round.