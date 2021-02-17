School Board members went into executive session to discuss personnel Monday night at the end of the monthly School Board meeting. Upon returning to open session, board members approved renewals for administrative contract for the 2021-2022 school year. Administrators include:

Assistant superintendents

• Sara Glenn Anne Martfeld

• Kevin Ramey

Executive director of teaching and learning

• Dana Tabor

District treasurer

• Nathalie Brunell

Principals

• Tracy Hager, Primary School

• Melinda Bowlin, Intermediate School

• Jessie Hester, Middle School

• Bryan Appleton, Junior High School

• Charley Clark, High School

Assistant principals

• Elizabeth Stein, Junior High School

• James Rappe, High School

Athletic and Activity Director

• Tony Travis

Coordinators

• Jamie Woods, Counseling

• Christine Cline, RTI/MTSS

• Angela Bassett, Special Education

• Alex Jackson, Clinic and Community

• Lori Hartley, Health and Wellness

• Jared Schoonover, Alternative Learning

Directors

• Cameron McNabb, Transportation/maintenance/custodian

• Keln Taylor, Technology

• Julie Ferguson, Food service