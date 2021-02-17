School Board members went into executive session to discuss personnel Monday night at the end of the monthly School Board meeting. Upon returning to open session, board members approved renewals for administrative contract for the 2021-2022 school year. Administrators include:
Assistant superintendents
• Sara Glenn Anne Martfeld
• Kevin Ramey
Executive director of teaching and learning
• Dana Tabor
District treasurer
• Nathalie Brunell
Principals
• Tracy Hager, Primary School
• Melinda Bowlin, Intermediate School
• Jessie Hester, Middle School
• Bryan Appleton, Junior High School
• Charley Clark, High School
Assistant principals
• Elizabeth Stein, Junior High School
• James Rappe, High School
Athletic and Activity Director
• Tony Travis
Coordinators
• Jamie Woods, Counseling
• Christine Cline, RTI/MTSS
• Angela Bassett, Special Education
• Alex Jackson, Clinic and Community
• Lori Hartley, Health and Wellness
• Jared Schoonover, Alternative Learning
Directors
• Cameron McNabb, Transportation/maintenance/custodian
• Keln Taylor, Technology
• Julie Ferguson, Food service