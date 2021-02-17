January 2021
Municipal^2017^2018^2019^2020^2021
Avoca^$6,578^$5,259^$5,765^$8,748^$8,727
Garfield^$7,500^$9,693^$10,927^$10,483^$23,224
Pea Ridge^$51,498^$54,064^$62,386^$68,143^$92,126
County
Avoca^$8,168^$14,583^$9,109^$10,009^$11,934
Garfield^$8,403^$15,001^$9,370^$10,296^$12,276
Gateway^$6,779^$12,103^$7,560^$8,307^$9,904
Pea Ridge^$80,245^$143,258^$89,486^$98,329^$117,238
