Sales tax revenue February 17, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

January 2021

Municipal^2017^2018^2019^2020^2021

Avoca^$6,578^$5,259^$5,765^$8,748^$8,727

Garfield^$7,500^$9,693^$10,927^$10,483^$23,224

Pea Ridge^$51,498^$54,064^$62,386^$68,143^$92,126

County

Avoca^$8,168^$14,583^$9,109^$10,009^$11,934

Garfield^$8,403^$15,001^$9,370^$10,296^$12,276

Gateway^$6,779^$12,103^$7,560^$8,307^$9,904

Pea Ridge^$80,245^$143,258^$89,486^$98,329^$117,238

