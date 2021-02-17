MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Pea Ridge freshman Leah Telgemeier brings the ball up against pressure by Prairie Grove junior Trinity Dobbs. Telgemeier scored 13 points to lead the Lady Blackhawks in a 65-38 girls basketball win at Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge (18-4, 9-2) overcame foul trouble with senior Blakelee Winn scoring 10 points in a balanced effort to defeat Prairie Grove, 65-38, in 4A-1 girls basketball action Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Prairie Grove (7-13, 2-9) played aggressively early deflecting the ball out twice before Ella Faulk stole away Pea Ridge's opening possession. Kenleigh Elder ended the Lady Blackhawks' second possession with a steal and quickly found Trinity Dobbs with the outlet. Dobbs pushed the ball and found Faulk going in for a layup.

Dobbs blocked a shot by Pea Ridge and Zoe Hubbs rebounded to start the game with three-straight defensive stops by Prairie Grove before the visitors found their offense and jumped ahead 7-2 on Lady Blackhawk senior Ravin Cawthon's putback. Another Lady Tiger defensive play negated a made 3-pointer by drawing a charging foul. Dobbs' old-fashioned 3-point play made it a 2-point game.

Cawthon drained a trey, then the Lady Tigers got a break with Winn reaching in drawing her second personal while guarding Dobbs. She subbed out and Dobbs banked a shot off-the-glass while driving the lane bringing the Lady Tigers within, 10-7, at the 2:24 mark of the first quarter.

"We were down three and had a good scenario. Their best player (Winn) was in foul trouble. The next thing you know we were down by 10, but that's the mark of a good team," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Pea Ridge then scored the last 7 points and led 17-7 after one period, which saw a combined 20 players take the court for both teams. Froud inserted 11 different Lady Tigers into the first quarter lineup and Pea Ridge played nine.

Pea Ridge increased its lead with a 10-3 run midway through the second, but Prairie Grove managed to stay within 30-16 at halftime before the Lady Blackhawks produced a 22-7 surge in the third quarter effectively taking control with a 52-22 lead.

The Lady Blackhawks had five players score at least 7 points with freshman Leah Telgemeier leading the team with 13. Telgemeier hit two 3-pointers and junior Lauren Wright added another, but the majority of Pea Ridge's points came on drives to the basket.

"We didn't really get the chance to run a whole lot of sets because of the pace of play they (Prairie Grove) set. They pressed us a lot," said Pea Ridge coach Heath Neal. "I like to play fast, but to play fast you got to make shots."

Led by Trinity Dobbs' 19 points, the Lady Tigers didn't go away quietly outscoring Pea Ridge 15-13 in the fourth, but couldn't make up any ground.

Pea Ridge's boys game at Prairie Grove was postponed Tuesday night due to winter weather.

