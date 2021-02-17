Monday, Feb. 22

Breakfast: Cereal bowl & cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, blueberry cup/fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Turkey corn dog, baked beans, celery stick w/ ranch, diced peaches/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain biscuit, craisins/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlet

Thursday, Feb. 25

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, lettuce/tomato/salsa, seasoned corn, diced pears/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken enchiladas

Friday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken chunks

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.