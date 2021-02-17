Monday, Feb. 22
Breakfast: Cereal bowl & cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, blueberry cup/fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey corn dog, baked beans, celery stick w/ ranch, diced peaches/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain biscuit, craisins/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlet
Thursday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, lettuce/tomato/salsa, seasoned corn, diced pears/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken enchiladas
Friday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken chunks
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75