Friday, Jan. 8

4:50 p.m. Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray Nissan traveling southbound on South Curtis Avenue. The vehicle fled, turning right onto Sugar Creek Road and reached speeds up to 75 miles per hour, then turned right onto Arkansas Highway 72 back towards Pea Ridge, then left onto Mariano Road and onto McNelly Road, then Looney Road, continuing as fast as 95 miles per hour. As the vehicle began traveling north on Ark. Hwy. 94 as fast as 100 miles per hour. Police terminated the pursuit. The registered owner of the vehicle told police his uncle had the vehicle. On Feb. 5, police made the case inactive until the suspect gets arrested in connection with warrants.

Friday, Jan. 15

8:11 a.m. Police were notified by an employee at Walmart Neighborhood Market that a male had shoplifted numerous items. The incident is under investigation.

Monday, Jan. 18

3:27 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lindsay Street for a 911 open line call. The resident said her son, 43, was having chest pains from a motorcycle wreck he had the night before. Police called the ambulance. During the investigation, the male, Jon Biffany Jr., fought police. He was arrested in connection with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was also issued a criminal trespass warning to not return to the residence.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

7:36 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Kings Lane for a harassing communications call involving text messages, phone calls and voice mails. Police contacted the suspect and advised him to stop.

8:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher A. Dixon, 23, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. I or II, meth or cocaine; failure to register the vehicle; driving on a suspended license; no insurance; and warrants out of Rogers and Pea Ridge.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

6 p.m. A resident of West Patton Street filed a report that her estranged husband had posted videos of her online. The report was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney. On Feb. 9, police arrested Cipriano A. Alaniz, 36, Bentonville, on a warrant.

Thursday, Jan. 28

8:02 p.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brandon Garrett German, 32, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a suspended license; no proof of insurance; fictitious tags; and a warrant from Rogers.

Sunday, Jan. 31

4:38 p.m. A resident of North Davis Street reported theft of property involving a pressure washer stolen from his back yard. He told police he found the pressure washer at a residence in Missouri. According to the police report, the complainant told police he posted the item missing on a social media site and was contacted by a man who said he purchased the pressure washer from a man in Pea Ridge. As a result of the investigation, police obtained warrants for two suspects.

Thursday, Feb. 4

3:01 p.m. A resident of South Curtis Avenue reported receiving threatening text messages from an unknown phone number. As a result of the investigation, police forwarded the information to CID.

Friday, Feb. 5

1:30 p.m. A resident of Harper Cove reported financial identity fraud involving someone filing unemployment claims in her name.

7:32 p.m. Police wee dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Street in reference to a physical disturbance involving people screaming outside their residence. Both parties interviewed said the argument was verbal not physical. No charges were filed.

Saturday, Feb. 6

7:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jesse Jouett, 33, Pea Ridge, in connection with obstruction governmental operations; no liability insurance; driving on a suspended driver's license; warrants from Elm Springs and Rogers. Jouett advised police he was not feeling well, the ambulance was called and transported him to the hospital.

Thursday, Feb. 11

10:13 a.m. Police were requested to assist the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff's Office by contacting Bryan McCool at Blackhawk Auto and arresting him on a felony warrant in connection with second-degree statutory rape. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.