AAA eSports approved by Annette Beard | February 17, 2021 at 10:01 a.m.

Students will have another option for extracurricular activities at school as the School Board approved of the addition of esports.

High School principal Charley Clark told board members Monday, Feb. 8, that the Arkansas Activities Association approved esports.

"It's growing in popularity, it's gaining," Clark said.

"It's basically adding a new sports team," Clark said. "Mr. (Justin) Acree has done all his homework. We have nearly everything we need ... it will really drive student engagement."

Acree, club sponsor, credited fellow teacher Tony Carrera who started a gaming club it with about 40 students.

"For me, that was a very, very important thing to provide something other than academics," Acree said. "Let's face it, kids are gaming anyway."

He told board members he hopes to begin the competitive team with 10th- through 12th-graders. He said the season begins March 1.

Keln Taylor, internet director, said the school's computers would work for the gaming competitions.

