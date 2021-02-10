PR High School

The High School was recently featured in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. We love this feature about the work we are doing to invest in Pea Ridge student's post graduation success: http://www.epageflip.net/i/1321225-the-future-is-here.

Yearbooks can be purchased for $50 at yearbookforever.com. (Or students can pay with a check at the high school, room 201.) Don't miss out. We sold out last year!

This year the Pea Ridge Performing Arts Program will perform a live broadcast of "War of the Worlds" by Orson Wells in the new Performing Arts Center. Although the school cannot sell tickets due to covid regulations, the play will be live streamed on YouTube so others may enjoy from the safety of their homes. We hope you all can join us for the show at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

PR Jr. High

Sports physicals for $10. Click on the link on the school website to download and complete the AAA form and call 479-488-3003 to schedule an appointment with Community Clinic Pea Ridge located in the high school. With parent permission, students can come independently to their appointment. We also provide transportation to shuttle students to and from their appointments.

The Junior High Pod Squad has released their third podcast. Click the link on the school website to listen.

McDonald Family Fundraiser

Want to see your teachers get a pie in the face? PRHJ is raising money for the McDonald family. Voting jars will be placed in the English teachers' classrooms.

7th-grade teachers eligible to be pied -- Althage, Bennett, Brown Hubanks, Fletcher

8th-grade teachers eligible to be pied -- Anderson, Myers, Turner, Woollard

9th-grade teachers eligible to be pied -- Edwards, Kordsmeier, Pina

The 7th-, 8th- and 9th-grade teacher with the most amount of money in the jar will be pied on Feb. 2. If a student donates $5 or more, the name will be entered into a drawing for a chance to be the student who gets to pie the teacher in the face.