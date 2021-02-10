Sign in
Public officials February 10, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

City of Pea Ridge

P.O. Box 10

975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.

• Mayor: Jackie Crabtree, 479-451-1122; [email protected], expires 2022

• City clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected], expires 2022

City Department Heads

Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106

Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109

Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]

Fire/ambulance: Jack Wassman, [email protected]

Streets: Nathan See, [email protected], 479-451-8654

Council Members:

Ward 1 Position 1

• Merrill White, [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024

Ward 1 Position 2

• Ginger Larsen, 479-685-5546, [email protected]; Term: 2019-2022

Ward 2 Position 1

• Steve Guthrie, 221 Barris Lane, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-640-3256; [email protected]; Term: 2021-2024

Ward 2 Position 2

• Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: 2019-2022

Planning Commission:

• Michael Wilhelm, chairman, 402-641-3463; [email protected]; term 2020-2024

• Al Fowler, vice-chairman, 298 Green St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8061 or 479-451-8192; [email protected], 2013-2018; term 2017-2021

• Patrick Wheeless, secretary, 479-715-5689, [email protected]; term 2021-2025

• Chris Johnson, 601 Blair Circle, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 479-866-3375; [email protected]; term 2021-2025

• Dr. Karen Sherman, Dove Road, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1048; [email protected], Term: 2017-2021

• Tony Byars, 479-936-4306; term 2020-2024

• Greg Pickens, [email protected]; term 2019-2021

Library Board

• Larry Thompson, chairman, 479-903-6547, Term:2016-2020

• Heather Reiter, vice chairman, 727-480-6630, Term: 2018-2023

• Kerri Christensen, secretary, 479-330-0202, Term: 2016-2019

• Jeff Neil, treasurer, 479-721-5435, Term: 2017-2020

• Wendy Martin, 501-472-5362, Term: 2016-2020

• Charley Clark, 479-644-0833, Term: 2018-2023

• Anita Deal, Term: 2019-2024

Park Commission

• Nathan See, city representative, 479-451-8654

• Joseph Carlson, chairman, 479-544-1246, [email protected], 1563 Charles St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Crystal Carlson, 479-544-1456, 1563 Charles St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Mechel Wall, 1451 It'll Do Road, Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Karen L. Kitterman, 1632 St. Clair Street, Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Spencer Deal, 202 McCulloch, Pea Ridge, AR 72751

School Board

Superintendent Rick Neal, 800-479-451-0032, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent Keith Martin, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent for special services Anne Martfeld, [email protected]

979 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Jeff Neil, president, 2011 Greenwood Cove, Pea Ridge, AR, 479-488-6052, [email protected]; term expires 2023

• John Dye, 17252 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 451-1151; [email protected]; term expires 2025

• Sandy Button, secretary, P.O. Box 7, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8009; term expires 2022

• Jenny Wood, 17130 Sugar Hill Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1277; term expires 2021

• Mindy Cawthon, 10550 Hazelton Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-0368; [email protected]; term expires 2024

Arkansas Governor

• Asa Hutchinson (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, State Capitol Room 250, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2345, fax 501-682-3597; www.governor.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

• Tim Griffin (R), State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, Suite 270, Little Rock, AR 72201-1061; 501-682-2144, fax 501-682-2894; www.ltgovernor.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Attorney General

• Leslie Rutledge (R), 323 Center St., Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201; 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982; www.ag.arkansas.gov

Arkansas Senate

Main number: 501-682-6107

Address: State Capitol, 500 Woodlane Street, Ste. 320, Little Rock, AR 72201

Website: www.arkansas.gov/senate

• Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R), District 3, 709 Sky Mountain Drive, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-636-2115 or 501-682-5428; [email protected] or [email protected]

• Sen. Jim Hendren (R), District 2, 1607 Highway 72 S.E., Gravette, AR 72736; 479-787-6222; [email protected] or [email protected]

• Sen. Bart Hester (R), District 1, 105 Lillard Lane, Cave Springs, AR 72718; 479-531-4176; [email protected]

Arkansas House of Representatives

Main number: 501-682-7771 (Out of session); 501-682-6211 (In session)

Address: State Capitol, 350 Woodlane Street, Little Rock, AR 72201

Website: www.arkansashouse.org

• Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R), District 87, 1327 Elm Springs Road, Springdale, AR 72762; 479-957-1959; [email protected]

• Rep. Megan Godfrey (D), District 89, 500 Janet St., Springdale AR 72762-5045; [email protected]

• Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R), District 90, 5409 S. Pleasant Way, Rogers, AR 72758; 479-236-3060; [email protected]

• Rep. Dan M. Douglas (R), District 91, 6251 SW Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-619-9231; [email protected]

• Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R), District 92, 18134 Highway 72 SE, Gravette, AR 72736-8735; 479-787-6500; [email protected]

• Rep. Jim Dotson (R), District 93, P.O. Box 651, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-222-1234; [email protected]

• Rep. Rebecca Petty (R), District 94, 1209 North Wren Drive, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-621-3464; [email protected]

• Rep. Austin McCollum (R), District 95, P.O. Box 1372, Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-426-4141; [email protected]

• Rep. Grant Hodges (R), District 96, P.O. Box 2607, Rogers, AR 72757; 479-381-9091; [email protected]

U.S. Presidency

• President Donald J. Trump, (R), The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20500; 202-456-1111; [email protected]

• Vice President Mike Pence, (R), The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20500; 202-456-1111; [email protected]

U.S. Senate--Arkansas Representatives --www.senate.gov

• Sen. John Boozman, (R), 141 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; 202-224-4843; fax 202-228-1371; Arkansas office, 213 West Monroe, Suite N, Lowell, AR 72745, 202-725-0400, Fax: 202-725-0400; www.boozman.senate.gov/public

• Sen. Tom Cotton, (R), 124 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; 202-224-2353, 202-259-9602; Arkansas office, 1108 South Old Missouri Road Suite B, Springdale, AR 72764; 479-751-0879; fax 479-927-1092; www.cotton.senate.gov

U.S. House of Representatives --Arkansas Representative --www.house.gov

• Rep. Steve Womack, 3rd Congressional District, 2412 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515, 202-225-4301, fax 202-225-5713; Rogers District Office, 3333 Pinnacle Hills, Suite 120, Rogers, AR 72758, 479-464-0446, Fax: 479-464-0063; Hours: 8 to 5 p.m. Central

