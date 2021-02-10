Monday, Feb. 15
REMOTE LEARNING DAY
Breakfast: Super donut, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, broccoli w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, fried rice/vegetables, veggie egg roll, pineapple tidbits/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup/fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Feb. 18
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef, refried beans, garden salad, mixed fruit/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheese crispito
Friday, Feb. 19
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75