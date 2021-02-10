Monday, Feb. 15

REMOTE LEARNING DAY

Breakfast: Super donut, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, broccoli w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, fried rice/vegetables, veggie egg roll, pineapple tidbits/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, cooked carrots, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup/fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 18

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef, refried beans, garden salad, mixed fruit/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheese crispito

Friday, Feb. 19

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet potato fries, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.