A home occupation request by Jeff and Rachel Rice for 401 Grace Court was approved by Pea Ridge Planning Commission members during the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Rice, who told city officials, she was seeking a business license, said she and her husband are purchasing a franchise for a heat-treated extermination business. She said the truck and trailer will be "mainly in central Arkansas" and she plans to take phone calls at the house.

There were no comments from the public about the request presented during a public hearing.

Rice said the truck and trailer would be brought to their home for maintenance. She said the truck would be taken to a dealership and the equipment is small enough to be taken into the garage for maintenance.

Chris Johnson made the motion to approve the request which was seconded by Greg Pickens. All six planners present approved the request.

In other business, planners approved the preliminary plat for Pea Ridge Commons saying all issues pointed out by consultant engineer Eric Anderson, McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc., had been addressed.

City Planning Commission members also approved a variance requested by Jay Williams, attorney representing a property owner for 602 Oakley Street. Williams said the lot was six feet more narrow and 595 square feet smaller than required by the city code. He said all setback requirements will be met, but that a variance was required in order to build upon it. The variance was approved following a motion by Johnson, a second by Al Fowler, and six yes votes.