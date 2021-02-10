A Pea Ridge Fire Department firefighter sprayed water on grass fires around the burning house at 532 Greene St. Monday, Feb. 1. The house was burned by the Fire Department and was part of a training exercise.

Firefighters from four volunteer fire departments -- Pea Ridge, White Rock in Missouri, Little Flock and Northeast Benton County -- trained Monday, Feb. 1, while burning a house on Greene Street.

Firefighters trained in tanker shuttle drills Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, as they filled tankers with water from a fire hydrant, then dumped the water into a "dump tank" from which the water was pumped into another tanker, then sprayed at 250 gallons per minute for two hours, according to Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jack Wassman.

Firefighters stood ready with water hoses around the perimeter of the house and occasionally doused grass fires and flames that ignited nearby trees. There were about 40 firefighters involved in the training exercise.

Firefighters from Pea Ridge, White Rock in Missouri, Little Flock and Northeast Benton County trained in tanker shuttle drills during a training exercise Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Tankers were filled with water from a fire hydrant, the water was then dumped into a "dump tank" and the water sprayed from another tanker at 250 gallons per minute for two hours, according to Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jack Wassman. There were about 40 firefighters involved in the training exercise.