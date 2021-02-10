District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Ezekiel Anthony Akee, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; battery, guilty; domestic battery, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Eli Noble Bray, 20, no or expired vehicle license , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Henry Carmelo-Barrera, 31, assault on family or household member, guilty; interference with emergency communication , guilty

Evan D. Caston, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Destiney N. Doebele, 27, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Abagail Duncan, 34, battery, dismissed

Terry M. Edwards, 27, assault, guilty

Ricky Joe England, 45, possession of a controlled substance , nol prossed

April Dawn Huff, 43, no headlights or one headlight , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

George A. Julian, 54, careless and prohibited driving , guilty; leaving scene of an accident with property damage, guilty

Kameron Robert King, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Taylor Desiray King, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Jon I. Logan, 33, no insurance proof present , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; sexual solicitation , guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty

Randall Alan Melton, 33, violation of a no contact order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Bobbie J. Miller, 41, failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Billy Wade Owens, 53, speeding, bond forfeit

Antonio Oxman, 35, assault on family or household member, dismissed; endangering the welfare of a minor , dismissed

Blake Pinion, 23, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Caleb Patrick Riegel, 21, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Jacqueline J. Rifler, 36, shoplifting, guilty; theft of property, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor , nol prossed; theft of property, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance , nol prossed; criminal solicitation , nol prossed; endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty

Linus E. Shockley, 36, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Zachary Jon Sowa, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license , guilty

Stephen Johnny Taylor, 63, no or expired vehicle license , guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; driving while intoxicated , guilty

Jake Ryan Vanscoy, 18, possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Caitlin Paige Vasquez, 25, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Steven Marc West, 47, possession of a controlled substance, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; driving on suspended drivers license and DWI, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; violation of ignition interlock device, dismissed