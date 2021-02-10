District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Ezekiel Anthony Akee, 21, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; battery, guilty; domestic battery, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Eli Noble Bray, 20, no or expired vehicle license , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Henry Carmelo-Barrera, 31, assault on family or household member, guilty; interference with emergency communication , guilty
Evan D. Caston, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Destiney N. Doebele, 27, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Abagail Duncan, 34, battery, dismissed
Terry M. Edwards, 27, assault, guilty
Ricky Joe England, 45, possession of a controlled substance , nol prossed
April Dawn Huff, 43, no headlights or one headlight , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
George A. Julian, 54, careless and prohibited driving , guilty; leaving scene of an accident with property damage, guilty
Kameron Robert King, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Taylor Desiray King, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Jon I. Logan, 33, no insurance proof present , guilty; possession of a controlled substance , guilty; sexual solicitation , guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, guilty
Randall Alan Melton, 33, violation of a no contact order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Bobbie J. Miller, 41, failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Billy Wade Owens, 53, speeding, bond forfeit
Antonio Oxman, 35, assault on family or household member, dismissed; endangering the welfare of a minor , dismissed
Blake Pinion, 23, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Caleb Patrick Riegel, 21, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Jacqueline J. Rifler, 36, shoplifting, guilty; theft of property, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contributing to the delinquency of a minor , nol prossed; theft of property, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; possession of a controlled substance , nol prossed; criminal solicitation , nol prossed; endangering the welfare of a minor, guilty
Linus E. Shockley, 36, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Zachary Jon Sowa, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license , guilty
Stephen Johnny Taylor, 63, no or expired vehicle license , guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; driving while intoxicated , guilty
Jake Ryan Vanscoy, 18, possession of a controlled substance , guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Caitlin Paige Vasquez, 25, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Steven Marc West, 47, possession of a controlled substance, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; driving on suspended drivers license and DWI, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; violation of ignition interlock device, dismissed