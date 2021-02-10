A public hearing will be held during the Pea Ridge City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 16, in City Hall, to present an ordinance addressing pump maintenance charges.

Water/Wastewater Department superintendent Ken Hayes presented the need to adjust pump maintenance charges at the January Council meeting. The ordinance states that the charges are necessary to maintain the sewer system lift stations and provide for proper repair, replacement and operation of them.

The proposed charges are $20 for residential and $40 for commercial. "Each consumer requiring dedicated sewer pumping equipment in order to use sewer services shall by acceptance of sewer service authorize the city to maintain such equipment," according to the ordinance. The charges are monthly.

Council members will also consider an ordinance providing the Fire-EMS Department to charge for "lift assists" -- when the department is called to assist a person who is unable to rise but is otherwise uninjured and does not require transport for a medical condition. The proposal is for $300 per call to a health care facility and $100 per call to all other lift assists.

Other items on the Council agenda include:

• 2019 Water/Wastewater Dept. audit by Przybysz & Associates;

• An update on the Wastewater Treatment Plant by superintendent Ken Hayes;

• An ordinance for annexation of Elk Mountain Development on McNelly Road/Benton County 40;

• Ordinance to provide fees for lift assist services;

• A resolution for the SAFER grant;

• Advertising for bids for 2021 street overlay projects; and

• Setting the date for the 2021 annual Spring Clean-up for April 7-10.