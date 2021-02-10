BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors plan to obtain a medical expert to review records of a Bentonville woman accused of killing her grandmother.

Andrea Lea Wilson, 28, of Bentonville is charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case has been suspended pending the outcome of a mental evaluation at the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, said at Thursday's hearing in Wilson's case prosecutors have to obtain an expert to weigh in on medical and genetic issues as the result of a report from an expert hired by Shane Wilkinson, Wilson's attorney. The expert's report contains information concerning how Wilson metabolizes medications different from others, Robinson said.

Robinson said Wilson has been evaluated by a psychologist at the State Hospital, but he needs to consult a doctor about the medical and genetic issues. The medical and genetic information could impact the outcome of the case, Robinson said.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green scheduled an evidentiary hearing for April 15.

Ruby Ross, 81, was found dead May 16, 2019, in her Pea Ridge home. Wilson is accused of killing her with a hammer, according to court documents.

Leann Ross said she went to her mother's home May 16 and found her in bed with blood spatter on the headboard. Leann Ross said her niece was at her mother's home that day and may have been the last person to see her alive, according to court documents.

Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff's Office found a bloody hammer with white hair in an outhouse behind Ross' house, according to an affidavit.

A trash bag contained the hammer, rubber gloves with blood on them, a large butcher knife and bank statements with Wilson's name on them.

Wilson is also charged with aggravated assault and battery in an unrelated case. She is accused of intentionally hitting a bicyclist with her car.

Bentonville police officers went to an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 1:42 a.m. May 15, 2019, at Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Maple Road, according to court documents. A police officer found a gold Honda Accord stuck on top of a large boulder and a severely damaged bicycle.

Jonathan Hampton told prosecutors he was riding the bicycle with a headlight and taillight and was hit by a car as he crossed an intersection. Hampton said he fell, heard an engine "rev" when the car came back at him and he got up and ran, according to the affidavit.

Wilson is being held on $850,000 bond in the Benton County Jail.