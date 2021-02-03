The NEST is now online.

The Small Business Operations and Digital Marketing classes have worked diligently with NWA Brand to provide easy and efficient shopping straight from a mobile phone or computer, according to instructor Tiauna Young.

The NEST personnel are excited for this opportunity to serve the community and make this a pleasant experience for the valued customers.

"We are also thankful to our district for allowing us to bring this next level learning experience to our students for them to add to their resumes," Young said.

Items offered include t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, collared shirts, flannels, hoodies and jackets and pullovers for men and women. They are also offering pre-orders for shirts for 2021 seniors. Other items available include chap stick, masks, extra-curricular stickers, vintage Hawks log, stickers, decals, rubber black bracelets, beaded bracelets, magnets, a license plate, thermal cups and ceramic mugs. There are toddler size shirts available, too.

The NEST is offering free delivery to school faculty and staff ONLY (not students and/or parents). When checking out (especially with pre-orders), add a note to The NEST with information as to which building (Admin, IT, Transportation, High School, Junior High, Middle School, Intermediate, or Primary) for delivery.

Check out The NEST at https://nest.pearidgek12.com/.