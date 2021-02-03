The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will accept applications through Feb. 15 from hunters who want to hunt on many wildlife management areas during the 2021 Arkansas turkey season.

Good public turkey hunting opportunities exist, particularly on the large cooperative wildlife management areas owned by the U.S. Forest Service. However, turkeys and turkey hunters need room to spread out, which can lead to conflicts between hunters on some smaller areas.

Game and Fish restricts the number of hunters allowed during turkey season through random drawings to increase the quality of the hunt on some of the most popular public areas.

Only permit holders may hunt on the wildlife management area during the permit hunt. However, a permit holder can have a friend along to call for him. Friends and family may camp with permit holders at designated campsites on the area as well.

Applications are taken electronically through www.agfc.com, and winning applicants will be notified via email. Applications require a $5 nonrefundable processing fee. Winning applicants are not required to pay any additional fees beyond the purchase of their hunting license.

Visit www.agfc.com/en/hunting/turkey/turkeypermits to view a list of available permits.