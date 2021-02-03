Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge schools menus February 3, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, diced pears/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or pizza

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad w/ tortilla chips, lettuce/tomato, seasoned corn, salsa, applesauce cup/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, Yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, biscuit, craisins/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken drumstick

Thursday, Feb. 11

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, Mandarin oranges/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken sandwich

Friday, Feb. 12

Breakfast: Mini cinni, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT