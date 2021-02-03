Monday, Feb. 8
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, diced pears/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or pizza
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad w/ tortilla chips, lettuce/tomato, seasoned corn, salsa, applesauce cup/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, Yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, biscuit, craisins/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken drumstick
Thursday, Feb. 11
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, Mandarin oranges/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken sandwich
Friday, Feb. 12
Breakfast: Mini cinni, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75