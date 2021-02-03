Friday, Jan. 22

10:28 a.m. Police were dispatched to the parking lot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to a report of breaking or entering involving an employee's truck being broken into and a bag of tools stolen. As a result of the investigation, including video footage of the suspect, police obtained a warrant for arrest of the suspect.

10:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited William T. Randall, 21, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and no proof of insurance

Saturday, Jan. 23

3:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Louis Pautlitz, 51, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and booked him in the Benton County Jail. The driver, Jeffey York, 54, Rogers, was cited in connection with failure to register vehicle and no proof of insurance. Police confiscated $836 cash and "a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance" that field tested positive for methamphetamine in connection with the investigation.

8:27 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Andrew L. Lang, 41, Rogers, in connection with Possession of Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended driver's license

Sunday, Jan. 24

10 a.m. A resident of Hoffman Street reported criminal mischief involving significant damage to a truck she owned. She reported the damage happened on Jan. 18.

Monday, Jan. 25

1:25 p.m. A resident of Choate Place Circle reported unemployment fraud involving someone filing for unemployment in her name.