OPINION: Harrison takes control of the 4A-1 girls race; Lady Blackhawks still atop 4A-1 West Division Lady Blackhawks still atop 4A-1 West Division February 3, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
Pea Ridge faced the best passing, most disciplined team they have faced to date. Their passing was phenomenal and defense extraordinary. Having said that, had the Hawks not had an off night shooting, they would have won.

I had read about how superlative the Harrison girls' passing attack was and it was all of that and more. They were also well prepared to defend the 3-point line, knowing who was a threat from that distance and who wasn't. They were also adept at hitting mid-range shots, something few teams can do.

I think the Hawks can and will take them the next time they match, hopefully in the finals of the 4A-1 District Tournament.

Pea Ridge is still atop the 4A-1 West Division with a 6-2 mark. If they got by Gravette Tuesday night and take care of business with Prairie Grove and Gentry, they could be in a tie with Farmington on Feb. 12 when the Cards come calling. The winner will also certainly claim the the top seed from the West.

Harrison will likely cruise to the east title with the softer part of their schedule coming up.

District games coming up

Tuesday night, the Hawks were scheduled to host Gravette in a very important league battle. Berryville played Huntsville, Shiloh took on Farmington, and Prairie Grove invaded Gentry.

This Friday, the Hawks will be home to Gentry, Huntsville plays Shiloh and Harrison will battle Berryville.

Next week will be the final regular season games with the Hawks going to Prairie Grove on Feb. 9, then capping off the season and conference race by hosting the Farmington Cardinals.

4A-1 Conference

Girls Standings

West Division

  1. Pea Ridge^6-2

  2. Farmington^6-2

  3. Gravette^4-3

  4. Prairie Grove^2-7

  5. Gentry^0-8

East Division

  1. Harrison^8-0

  2. Shiloh^4-2

  3. Berryville^2-5

  4. Huntsville^1-4

4A-1 Conference

Boys Standings

West Division

  1. Farmington^7-1

  2. Prairie Grove^6-3

  3. Gravette^3-3

  4. Pea Ridge^2-6

  5. Gentry^0-6

East Division

  1. Berryville^7-1

  2. Huntsville^4-3

  3. Shiloh^3-5

  4. Harrison^2-6

MaxPreps/CBS State 4A

Girls power rankings

  1. Star City

  2. Harrison

  3. Pea Ridge

  4. Pulaski

  5. Farmington

  6. Pottsville

  7. Shiloh

  8. Brookland

  9. Pocahontas

  10. Valley View

MaxPreps/CBS State 4A

Boys power rankings

  1. Magnolia

  2. Blytheville

  3. Little Rock Mills

  4. Dardanelle

  5. ESTEM Little Rock

  6. Subiaco

  7. Ozark

  8. Berryville

  9. Farmington

  10. Monticello

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at [email protected]

