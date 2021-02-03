TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Chickens search for food in a lawn off Hazelton Road in the city limits. Pea Ridge, a rural area for decades, is growing rapidly with many farms becoming residential subdivisions. There were 37 building permits issued in January 2021.
