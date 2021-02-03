University of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Former Pea Ridge High School student and athlete Cassidy Mooneyhan was one of more than 2,100 students at the University of South Dakota being honored for their high achievement during the fall 2020 semester with the release of the Dean's List and Academic Honors.

Mooneyhan was named to the Dean's List.

Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the Dean's List if they received a 3.5 GPA for courses they took in the fall 2020 semester, and they had no incomplete or failing grades.