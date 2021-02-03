Looking at the present with an eye to the future, city officials, city residents and Regional Planning Commission staff members joined to discuss long-range plans and the master street plan. The first two meetings were held via Zoom format.

Members of the committee are Alex Wright, Cody Keene, Greg Pickens, John Dye, Dr. Karen Sherman, Ken Hayes, Merrill White, Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Fire Chief Jack Wassman, Nadine Telgemeier, Michael Wilhelm, Tony Townsend, Nathan See and Mayor Jackie Crabtree along with Regional Planning staff members Jeff Hawkins, Tim Conklin, Celia Scott-Silkwood and Stephanie Shaw.

At the second meeting of the committee on Thursday, Jan. 28, Conklin noted that Andy Buck Road had been changed from an arterial to a collector street. He said classifications of several roads were changed due to the discussion from the first meeting.

Committee member Nadine Telgemeier asked about an area noted as a potential Industrial Park.

"On that industrial area, doesn't something like that make more sense on the east side of town to push traffic out on (U.S. Hwy.) 62 as opposed to traffic going through town?" she asked pointing to an area contemplated for industrial on the northwest area of town.

"Several years we done that," Crabtree said. "We had a company come in ... it's nothing permanent. We were also looking at an area on Lee Town. We can put that anywhere."

Dr. Karen Sherman, long-time Planning Commission member, said: "At the time that was designated, as well, we were working with (Pea Ridge National) military park and they asked us to buffer around them to not have industrial that would be noisy or would affect military park. That was placed up there because of buffer for which they asked."

She said that plan showed shuttling traffic on It'll Do Road and down to Ark. Hwy. 72.

Crabtree said the plan was to try to make a 300-foot buffer around the perimeter of the park to help maintain its natural state.

Conklin reminded those in the discussion that the land use plan is "a tool, a guide ... to identify areas for potential commercial and industrial development. It's future land use plan, not zoning."

A parcel of land on Ark. Hwy. 72 (East Pickens Road) has been purchased by Carroll Electric, See said, "to put in another sub station."

Members discussed road conditions in the area, including Miser and Guthrie roads.

"At this point, it's quite a ways out from doing anything," Sherman said.

"Our city limits stops right there at Guthrie," See said, "so it would be within our one-mile, but wouldn't have zoning, but could subdivision of land, but not land use."

"Guthrie is good running north and south to tie that it," See added.

White asked about the green space between City Hall and the school and was told the property belongs to the school.

Crabtree said city and school officials have discussed a possible community center at that location. "There have been discussions," the mayor said.

"This is an amazing group; we've all got diverse backgrounds," White said.

Conklin advised the committee members to look over the plan and be prepared to discuss or amend in two weeks. He said once the document is finalized, it can be presented to the Planning Commission which would advertise and present it at a public hearing. And it would then go to City Council for approval.

"We're moving forward with expectations," Conklin said.