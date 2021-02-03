Tyler Thompson with Fire Chief Jack Wassman, right, and Police Chief Lynn Hahn, left, Friday, Jan. 29, when Wassman presented a plaque of appreciation for his heroism in saving a man from a burning house.

Without thought for his own safety, on Saturday, Jan. 2, Tyler Thompson ran across the street to a house on fire and pulled a man from the burning house. City officials gathered Friday, Jan. 29, to honor Thompson.

"You saw the fire and ran over to the house," Fire Chief Jack Wassman said, "and found a gentleman inside and was able to extricate him through a window and saved him from the fire -- a very significant fire.

"As far as Fire Department is concerned, and the city, and the Police Department, thank you for your actions, for what you did that day," Wassman said as he presented the plaque honoring Thompson as a Pea Ridge Citizen Hero award.

Thompson said there is a wall in his house displaying many awards of his wife's who was an Army medic and said now he has something to add to the wall.

"Thank you, guys," Thompson said, as those in attendance -- Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Wassman, Police Chief Lynn Hahn, Police Lt. Michael Lisenbee, City Council member Merrill White, police clerk Cassey Henson.

"In these times, so many people say 'I'm not going to get involved' but we appreciate your willingness to get involved," Crabtree said.

White said Thompson will be honored by Sheep Dog Assistance later this month.

"I can't go back in time and change my past as much as I'd like to ... but this means a lot to me," he said, adding that he wants to be involved in the community and help in any way possible.

Hahn said Thompson helps with Shop with a Cop and provided a bicycle for a child and helps in many ways.

Thompson works for a non-profit and has a passion to help others, he said.