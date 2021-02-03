Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Building Permits February 3, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

January 2021

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Signature Builders LLC^2001 Seay Circle^$781^$222,905

Signature Builders LLC^1125 Kimball Lane^$781^$222,905

Signature Builders LLC^1113 Kimball Lane^$763^$215,660

Signature Builders LLC^1112 Kimball Lane^$781^$222,905

Signature Builders LLC^1124 Kimball Lane^$773^$219,524

Kevin Felgenhauer^1805 Woodhause Circle^$748^$209,743

Kevin Felgenhauer^1825 Woodhause Circle^$748^$209,743

Kevin Felgenhauer^1720 Woodhause Circle^$743^$207,086

Northrock Builders LLC^1926 Woodhause Circle^$968^$297,890

Clements Homes Inc.^814 Macdonald Drive^$768^$217,471

Clements Homes Inc.^813 Macdonald Drive^$791^$226,889

Shawn Gaddy^603 McNair St.^$798^$229,908

Seay Construction Inc.^948 Estes Drive^$786^$224,354

Seay Construction Inc.^936 Estes Drive^$786^$224,112

Seay Construction Inc.^1825 Seabolt St.^$786^$224,354

Seay Construction Inc.^1813 Seabolt St.^$818^$237,153

Seay Construction Inc.^1901 Seabolt St.^$751^$210,226

Seay Construction Inc.^1801 Seabolt St.^$793^$227,131

Seay Construction Inc.^1613 Tracy Road^$738^$205,396

Seay Construction Inc.^1013 Estes Drive^$818^$237,153

Roy Dale Brown^1164 N. Davis St.^$683^$183,902

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^298 Hunt St.^$3,146.99^$309,845

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^600 Fox Circle^$3,159.99^$314,312

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^532 Hall Avenue^$3,086.99^$285,332

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^500 Hall Avenue^$3,084.99^$284,729

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^508 Fox Circle^$2,991.99^$247,538

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^516 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^524 Fox Circle^$3,159.99^$314,312

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^532 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^441 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^285 Hunt St.^$2,934.99^$224,595

Homes by Roth^1003 Shepherd St.^$981^$302,479

Clements Homes Inc.^810 Macdonald Drive^$768^$217,229

Clements Homes Inc.^812 Macdonald Drive^$878^$261,545

Clements Homes Inc.^725 Macdonald Drive^$733^$203,222

Homes by Roth^1335 Lee St.^$1,1763^$380,725

Signature Builders LLC^2013 Seay Circle^$763^$215,660

^Total Permits for Type:^37

^Total Fees for Type:^$52,212.90

^$Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,967,143

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT