January 2021
Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value
Signature Builders LLC^2001 Seay Circle^$781^$222,905
Signature Builders LLC^1125 Kimball Lane^$781^$222,905
Signature Builders LLC^1113 Kimball Lane^$763^$215,660
Signature Builders LLC^1112 Kimball Lane^$781^$222,905
Signature Builders LLC^1124 Kimball Lane^$773^$219,524
Kevin Felgenhauer^1805 Woodhause Circle^$748^$209,743
Kevin Felgenhauer^1825 Woodhause Circle^$748^$209,743
Kevin Felgenhauer^1720 Woodhause Circle^$743^$207,086
Northrock Builders LLC^1926 Woodhause Circle^$968^$297,890
Clements Homes Inc.^814 Macdonald Drive^$768^$217,471
Clements Homes Inc.^813 Macdonald Drive^$791^$226,889
Shawn Gaddy^603 McNair St.^$798^$229,908
Seay Construction Inc.^948 Estes Drive^$786^$224,354
Seay Construction Inc.^936 Estes Drive^$786^$224,112
Seay Construction Inc.^1825 Seabolt St.^$786^$224,354
Seay Construction Inc.^1813 Seabolt St.^$818^$237,153
Seay Construction Inc.^1901 Seabolt St.^$751^$210,226
Seay Construction Inc.^1801 Seabolt St.^$793^$227,131
Seay Construction Inc.^1613 Tracy Road^$738^$205,396
Seay Construction Inc.^1013 Estes Drive^$818^$237,153
Roy Dale Brown^1164 N. Davis St.^$683^$183,902
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^298 Hunt St.^$3,146.99^$309,845
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^600 Fox Circle^$3,159.99^$314,312
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^532 Hall Avenue^$3,086.99^$285,332
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^500 Hall Avenue^$3,084.99^$284,729
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^508 Fox Circle^$2,991.99^$247,538
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^516 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^524 Fox Circle^$3,159.99^$314,312
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^532 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^441 Fox Circle^$2,981.99^$243,070
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^285 Hunt St.^$2,934.99^$224,595
Homes by Roth^1003 Shepherd St.^$981^$302,479
Clements Homes Inc.^810 Macdonald Drive^$768^$217,229
Clements Homes Inc.^812 Macdonald Drive^$878^$261,545
Clements Homes Inc.^725 Macdonald Drive^$733^$203,222
Homes by Roth^1335 Lee St.^$1,1763^$380,725
Signature Builders LLC^2013 Seay Circle^$763^$215,660
^Total Permits for Type:^37
^Total Fees for Type:^$52,212.90
^$Total Const. Value for Type:^$8,967,143