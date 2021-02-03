Sign in
Benton County Jail by Annette Beard | February 3, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

8:36 p.m. Taylor Elysse Nolan, 30, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear

Wednesday, Jan. 27

10:52 a.m. David Strickland, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear

Thursday, Jan. 28

9:46 p.m. Brandon German, 32, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt from Benton County and possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, Jan. 29

10:51 a.m. Theadore William Crowly, 33, Gateway, by BCSO, failure to appear

Sunday, Jan. 31

3:59 a.m. Curtis Reynolds, 33, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, driving on suspended/revoked license; possession of drug paraphernalia; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession controlled substance, methamphetamines/cocain with intent to deliver; no insurance; failure to appear

Monday, Feb. 1

12:39 a.m. James Lloyd Duncan, 66, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, second-degree terroristic threatening; harassing communications

